‘DWTS' Charlotte Jørgensen details harrowing experience in Air Canada crash

Dancing With the Stars alum Charlotte Jørgensen opened up about surviving tragedy.

More than a week after an Air Canada plane collided with a Port Authority vehicle on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Jørgensen shared she was among the 72 passengers aboard the aircraft.

“After a fabulous weekend in Montreal, I boarded Air Canada 8646 bound for La Guardia NYC,” she wrote in a March 29 Instagram post.

“By now, probably most of you have heard of the collision that happened with a firetruck on the runway.”

The March 22 crash killed pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther and left 41 people injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what air traffic control issue led to the collision.

Jørgensen praised the pilots, calling them “two brave souls” who sacrificed their lives to save others.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice so that we all could live,” she continued. “I am indebted to them and my thoughts are with their families.”

The 54-year-old dancer, who was runner-up alongside John O’Hurley on the first season of DWTS, admitted the aftermath has been difficult.

“The week since the crash has been tough—physically, mentally and emotionally,” she shared.

“I will be taking time to heal. I am grateful for all the love I have received and I send you all an extra warm hug.”

Other passengers have echoed her sentiments.

Rebecca Liquori told NBC News she felt the aircraft brake aggressively before impact, crediting the pilots’ quick actions with saving lives.

“I wouldn’t be here had it not been for the pilot acting quickly,” she said.