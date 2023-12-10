Kate Middleton painfully agrees to let Prince George go to Eton

Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument

Kate Middleton is seemingly upset as she agrees to send Prince George to boarding school.

The Princess of Wales, who gave into the Royal Family tradition of boys leaving for Eton, will desperately miss her eldest son.

A source reveals: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.

“Plus, she'll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

The source told also told Touch Weekly: "But (Kate’s) still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can't bear the thought of George suffering through that. And it still seems as if her family is being torn apart.”