 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument

Kate Middleton painfully agrees to let Prince George go to Eton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Kate Middleton will terribly miss George as Prince William wins argument
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument

Kate Middleton is seemingly upset as she agrees to send Prince George to boarding school.

The Princess of Wales, who gave into the Royal Family tradition of boys leaving for Eton, will desperately miss her eldest son.

A source reveals: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.

“Plus, she'll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

The source told also told Touch Weekly: "But (Kate’s) still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can't bear the thought of George suffering through that. And it still seems as if her family is being torn apart.”

Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games video
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?
Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?
Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?
Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?
'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than 'good headlines' to save themselves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than 'good headlines' to save themselves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'C-lister drama loving attitude' disappoints big brands
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'C-lister drama loving attitude' disappoints big brands