Sunday, December 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's risking his worst nightmare coming true

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Prince Harry is allegedly at risk of having his worst possible nightmare come true.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He weighed in on things in a chat with New Magazine.

During the course of that chat, Mr Larcombe referenced the dangers that could follow Meghan Marke’s personal memoir.

This is because the expert feels it “couldn’t be worse” for Prince Harry and might even be dubbed his “worse nightmare.”

This comes around the same time that Omid Scobie told The Standard about being briefed by the Sussexes team, when writing his tell-all.

It is pertinent to note however, that Scobie maintains he’s had no personal relationship with the Sussexes themselves, during any point of time.

In his chat with the outlet, the expert said, “There's enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things.”

