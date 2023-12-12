Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding was 'greatest weekend ever'

 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lavish 2018 wedding ceremony has been branded magical.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot five years ago in St.George’s Chapel, inspired the guests in service with their love.

Speaking about his own experience, The Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton reveals he spotted himself smiling the "the whole time"

"It was just a really proud day for the world and it's always great to see positivity and change."

He then went onto express that it was the "greatest weekend ever".

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement back in 2017. During an interview with BBC the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fondly expressed their love for one another as they talked about their 'whirlwind' romance.

Meghan shared: "I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship. Obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing. But no, I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it's - we made it work."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

