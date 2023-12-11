 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team

An body language expert weighed in on Taylor Swift's presence at Travis Kelce's recent game

Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team

A body language expert recently made interesting remarks about Taylor Swift’s persona during Travis Kelce’s recent game.

On Sunday night, the 33-year-old singer showed up to a match against Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

She cheered on her beau wearing a leather miniskirt paired with red-and-black Chiefs jumper, and completed the look with knee-high leather boots.

Read More: NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife?

Speaking with the Mirror, a body language expert named Judi James said that Taylor was so “fiercely supportive” of Travis that it could intimidate the opposing team

"Taylor's strutting walk with its long strides and her hands stuffed into the pockets of her coat that flaps over her shoulders like a cape create a dramatic and rather regal entrance here, suggesting she is going to be a fiercely supportive fan of her guy Travis,” she said.

Read More: Taylor Swift to spend birthday with friends amid Travis Kelce proposal?

She added that the Lover crooner’s “power-walk” and “straight glances” towards the Buffalos are “victorious-looking gestures.” However, Taylor’s alleged tactics failed to work as the Chiefs lost by 20-17.

