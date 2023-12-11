 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family giving time for dust to settle amid Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame' drama

Royal expert reveals if King Charles, Prince William will address Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ controversy

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 11, 2023

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to follow their own example of remaining silent whenever a new threat comes their way.

Katie Nicholl, author and Vanity Fair Royal Editor, said they will follow the same strategy to tackle the controversy created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal Omid Scobie.

Commenting on whether or not the world will see a public statement over Endgame from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Royal family, Nicholl said both are unlikely to happen.

The royal expert told GB News that "I think it's very unlikely that there's going to be any comment out of the Sussexes camp.”

"My experience in all of this is that when these sort of inflammatory books come out, the Palace's view is to give the dust time to settle,” she added. “It inevitably does.”

"It did the first time around after these alleged racist comments were made. I think for the palace to wade in at this stage will only give further oxygen to the publicity of a book that frankly, they just want to go away."

