Monday, December 11, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events

Kate Middleton has allegedly managed to spark a wide amount of anger from the Sussex camp

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 11, 2023

Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events

Experts are of the opinion that Kate Middleton has managed to enrage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via her Christmas concert.

Fears and accusations surrounding this potential reaction, from across the pond, has been shared by royal correspondent Jack Royston.

He broke it all down during one of his most recent chats on The Royal Report podcast.

In that chat he pointed out one sentence that has the possibility of setting the Sussexes off and it revolves around Princess Kate’s desire to “showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”

In the eyes of Mr Royston, “That is exactly the kind of statement that is guaranteed to enrage Harry and Meghan because their whole case is that Meghan was not supported by the royals during the months when she was pregnant [with Archie].”

