Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton? 

Meghan Markle appeared to have been jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton as she thought she should have gotten more chances to “speak” than the Princess.
According to The Telegraph, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, believed she was somewhat a better fit to speak on public occasions than Kate, the Princess of Wales.
Meghan and Kate’s issues with each other came to the fore at a 2018 mental health awareness event hosted by then dubbed the "Fab Four," the two royal couples.
An insider close to the situation, Megahn felt “she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn't really had her own career.”
Speaking with the publication, an insider said, “She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.”
“I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there,” the source added.