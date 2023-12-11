 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Mason Hughes

Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t been on talking terms since the Duchess attacked royal family publically

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 11, 2023

Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton? 

Meghan Markle appeared to have been jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton as she thought she should have gotten more chances to “speak” than the Princess.

According to The Telegraph, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, believed she was somewhat a better fit to speak on public occasions than Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Meghan and Kate’s issues with each other came to the fore at a 2018 mental health awareness event hosted by then dubbed the "Fab Four," the two royal couples.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family

An insider close to the situation, Megahn felt “she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn't really had her own career.”

Speaking with the publication, an insider said, “She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.”

“I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there,” the source added.

