Meghan Markle is expected to write her own memoir after the success of Prince Harry's bombshell book in January

Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry in writing her own memoir.



Amid these reports, it is claimed that Meghan Markle may discuss the royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie in Endgame, in her memoir.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, speaking to TalkTV, per Daily Express UK, said: "There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal, without the palace coming after her.”

The US journalist went on to say, "She can say the information's already out, 'I just wanted to get my side of the story out there'."

The royal expert also believes Scobie's book has cleared the way for Meghan to openly discuss royals in race row.

Kinsey Schofield's claims came days after Dutch version of Scobie’s book Endgame accidentally named the alleged “racist royals.”