 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir

Meghan Markle is expected to write her own memoir after the success of Prince Harry's bombshell book in January

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry in writing her own memoir.

Amid these reports, it is claimed that Meghan Markle may discuss the royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie in Endgame, in her memoir.

Also Read: Kate Middleton ‘true to her word' amid royal race row

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, speaking to TalkTV, per Daily Express UK, said: "There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal, without the palace coming after her.”

The US journalist went on to say, "She can say the information's already out, 'I just wanted to get my side of the story out there'."

The royal expert also believes Scobie's book has cleared the way for Meghan to openly discuss royals in race row.

Read More: Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim

Kinsey Schofield's claims came days after Dutch version of Scobie’s book Endgame accidentally named the alleged “racist royals.”

'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Kate Middleton ‘true to her word' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton ‘true to her word' amid royal race row
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK video
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim video
Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album
Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK
Adele's mental health disorder common in Britain
Adele's mental health disorder common in Britain
Sharon Osbourne unravels ‘dangerous' weight loss journey video
Sharon Osbourne unravels ‘dangerous' weight loss journey