Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try ‘too hard’ to impress the public during outings, claims PR expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fail to convince media to buy their ‘lies’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle try hard to rebuild their image in the eyes of media; however, they are so far unable to do so.

A PR expert shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their “calculated” moves during public appearance to lure the media to buy their “lies.”

Speaking with The Mirror, expert Laura Perkes, “Harry and Meghan have built a reputation that they’re never going to be able to run away from.”

“Therefore, the media and the public are always going to have a perception of the couple and the intention behind the decisions they make,” she added.

“Sadly, a lot of what they do seems to be calculated, to give the illusion that they’re living by their organization’s tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don’t buy it,” she said.

“They always seem to try too hard and then miss the mark,” the expert commented.