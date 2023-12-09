Meghan Markle wants ‘part time’ reunion with Royal family 

 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Saturday, December 09, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly wants a part-time reunion with the Royal family after she publicly accused them of racism due to monetary woes.

Despite the tumultuous history, Meghan hopes to spend eight months a year living in Los Angeles and the remainder renting a substantial apartment at Kensington Palace.

In a conversation with Life & Style, a source revealed that Meghan believes this arrangement could potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry.

The report also suggested that Meghan sees this potential move as a strategic step towards mending their relationship with Prince Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited.

However, Prince Charles' approval for this potential reunion comes with a condition: Meghan and Harry must commit to not speaking negatively about the royal family in the future.

The source emphasized that this condition is non-negotiable, stating, “Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again. That’s a must. It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”

In case the Sussexes accept these terms, the insider suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could resume royal duties as early as possible. 

