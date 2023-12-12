Kevin Costner's ex wife 'happy' for him and new flame 'Jewel'

Kevin Costner's ex wife Christine Baumgartner is happy he has chosen to move on with singer Jewel

The source says that while Baumgartner, 49, is "happy" for Costner, 68, seeing photos of him affectionately wrapped around Jewel has not been an easy sight.

"It's bittersweet for her," revealed the family friend to Daily Mail, explaining that Baumgartner "is not surprised that Kevin has moved on so quickly, but he didn't need to make it so obvious by wrapping his arms around her."

"She said she's happy for him, but it still isn't a great feeling seeing your ex with someone new," added the source.

Costner and Baumgartner were married for 19 years before she filed for divorce last May. Their separation was drawn out and contentious, with the pair battling over terms in court for months afterwards.

The friend added that Baumgartner "never could have imagined" Costner dating Jewel, 49, but that "in retrospect it makes sense" given their shared interests in music and lifestyle.

"They're both into music, into that cowboy thing. What's not to like about her. At least Jewel is a down to earth person and has her own thing going on," said the source.

Revealing more , the source added, "Christine said the last thing she wanted was for some fame seeker to come along and play mom to their three children. But Jewel has a son of her own, she has her own life and isn't a gold digger. So that's a relief."

Costner and Baumgartner share three children together aged 16, 14 and 13. Their divorce was finalized in September with a settlement agreed upon.