Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed

Prince Harry has just been called out for always playing accusatory games with the Palace

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for playing a blame game with both the monarchs of Britain, the late Queen Elizabeth, as well as his father King Charles.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

Her allegations against the Duke of Sussex came as a result of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame and its accusatory undertones against the British monarchy.

For those unversed, in the book Scobie alleges that the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young was the reason for his wedge at the time.

So much so that Endgame even claims ‘gaslighting’ took place over the prince’s bid for funded security details.

However, now that a letter by the Queen has also come to light, Ms Levin branded the royal ‘ridiculous’.

She even pointed out how, “Harry’s always blaming somebody else.”

Even some excerpts from Prince Harry’s own memoir have recently come to light and they call the late Queen’s private secretary “The Bee” because of his “oval-faced and fuzzy” features.

Not to mention, he allegedly “tended to glide around with great equanimity and poise, as if he was a boon to all living things” in the eyes of Prince Harry.

“Who was he to try to block me?” was also a sentence shared in the memoir.