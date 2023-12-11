Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed

Here is what Queen Elizabeth tried doing to help Prince Harry before her passing

Excerpts from Queen Elziabeth’s private letters have just come to light, and they showcase multiple attempts to help the Duke of Sussex with his privacy and protection row.



For those unversed, this letter was even shared in the London court, during the Duke’s three-day hearing in his libel case against the Mail on Sunday.

According to a report by Just Jared, an excerpt from the letter reads, “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family.”

The late Queen event went as far as to say, “Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

In regards to the Duke’s case against the British press, he went to court over a 2022 article regarding his security arrangements, claiming that it was “an attack on his honesty and integrity.”