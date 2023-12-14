Meghan Markle’s come under fire for allegedly having ‘created’ Endgame in some way due to her suspicious behavior

Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for having ‘at least something’ to do with Omid Scobie’s Endgame, as well as the explosive allegations it holds.

All of these allegations and claims have been issued by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on things during on of her most recent chats with GB News Breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

In that chat she dished on the suspicious nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions, and even went as far as to accuse the couple of having a hand in Endgame.

This came about when Isabel asked, “what they haven't done, and what a lot of people were expecting and hoping for them to do is come out and condemn Omid Scobie in his book and the allegations made within it, which makes people suspect that in fact, they were once again the source for Omid Scobie's book.”

“So it's interesting they've come out, broken their silence with this video and said nothing about Endgame.”

To this Ms Seward responded by saying, “Their PR is very, very strange to us.”

“It seems that it concentrates on not listening to what's happening, but just going ahead with what they're doing.”

“And it's very strange that they haven't distanced themselves from Scobie's very unpleasant book.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I don't know why they haven't. Makes you feel that they must in some way be involved with it, although he denies that.”