Tom Brady sets sights on blonde model after Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady might be moving on with another model after his brief romance with Russian super model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady appeared to have his sights set on a new lady at Art Basel Miami Beach over the weekend, after his recent romance with model Irina Shayk.

The NFL star was spotted spending time with a group of models at a high-profile bash, and seemed focused on chatting up one blonde woman in particular.

Eyewitnesses say Brady sat outside with the mystery woman and her friend amid other model guests. "Girls were going over to talk to Tom," a source shared. “There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her.”

Earlier in the evening, the 45-year-old quarterback had briefly greeted his occasional romantic interest, Irina Shayk, at a separate event. However, a source clarified to Page Six that the two merely said a quick hello and did not arrive together.

As the star-studded party wrapped, Brady was seen escorting the blonde woman in the short pink dress to her exit. He then took his leave a different way. Reports indicate Brady went home while the woman and her friends headed to a nightclub.