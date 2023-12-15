Kanye West and Bianca Censori take North Christmas shopping - watch

Kanye West and Bianca Censori took North West on a Disneyland trip amid Kanye's new album 'Vultures' release

Kanye West, Bianca Censori and Kanye's daughter North West were seen out shopping together at Disneyland Resort in California.



Videos showed Bianca running excitedly towards a Sephora store, taking North along with her. The trio presented a united front amid rumors of turmoil in Kanye and Bianca's marriage.

Recent reports have indicated Bianca threatened to leave due to Kanye's controlling behavior, imposing strict rules. She returned to Australia in November, raising relationship concerns.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such,” they added.

“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami,” explained the source.

Despite the reported fight, Bianca and Kanye seemed intent on displaying their affection publicly. The Australian architect cuddled Kanye's children at a listening party for his upcoming album Vultures. Kanye also let North perform an unreleased song at the event that had the crowd wowed.

Kanye and Bianca secretly wed last December following Kanye's high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids including North.