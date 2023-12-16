Tiffany was scheduled to appear at The Ice House in Pasadena, California but she didn't show up

Tiffany Haddish fails to show up for comedy show after DUI charge

Comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish has recently been formally charged with driving under the influence (DUI) for an incident occurred on Thanksgiving.

It has been revealed that the acclaimed comedian has now failed to make a scheduled appearance at the comedy show in Los Angeles. She was also scheduled to appear at The Ice House in Pasadena, California, later that same night, but the actress didn't show up there as well.

According to Page Six, the audience waited for two hours to see the comedian perform, but they were told that the Girl Trip actress "would not be performing tonight." Making the announcement, Nick Kroll added, "She couldn't make it."

According to Daily Mail, an attendee revealed to the publication that the audience was visibly angry, adding, "I could feel the air leave the room when everyone gasped with anger and disappointment."

They added that the audience was a bit shocked and looked at each other seemingly questioning, "Is this part of a bit, or is he serious?"

Tiffany's absence from the show after she was formally charged with DUI after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel in Beverly Hills after performing at a show in Laugh Factory on November 24, 2023.