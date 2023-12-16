 
Kanye West takes a swipe at Donald Trump: 'He's a Zionist'

Acclaimed American rapper Kanye West has once again expressed his controversial beliefs, as he unleashed shocking anti-Semitic remarks during an event in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 46-year-old rapper remarked, "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!"

According to Daily Mail, the singer's latest track named Vultures from his upcoming album has also been slammed for alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

It has been revealed that Kanye also gave a speech to a crowd at the event in which he said, "All the rich f***s in the room have their kids in Zionist schools."

Earlier a video shared by TMZ saw the US national saying, "It's 60 million of us in America, and 60 million Jews in the world."

He apparently passed another anti-Semitic statement while saying, "50 per cent of our deaths are abortions." Asking those who had an abortion to raise their hand, the singer said, "If we were in a Jewish... every mother would raise their hands."

Kanye also took a swipe at Donald Trump saying, "former US president, Trump, is a Zionist. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that!"

