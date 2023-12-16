Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance

Britney Spears' reaction comes after Justin Timberlake sang 'Cry Me A River' at his recent gig

Britney Spears seemingly clapped back at Justin Timberlake after his recent live performance.



The Princess of Pop took to her social media account after the former NSYNC singer headlined Fontainebleau in Las Vegas where he sang Cry Me A River.

“No disrespect,” he said before kicking off the track which is presumed to be about Britney cheating on him.

Sharing a snippet of her Make Me music video in 2016, Britney wrote on her Instagram: “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry… no disrespect !!!”

Justin’s disclaimer came after Britney slammed his debut album song in her memoir The Woman In Me.

Britney alleged that it was a breakup song that made her look like a cheater. She also claimed that Justin forced her to get an abortion when they dated from 1999-2000 because he "wasn't ready to be a father."

After the allegations, Justin and his wife Jessica Beil were "affected" by the backlash.

“He makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that,” an insider told OK! magazine.