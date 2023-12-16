Britney Spears accused her family of mistreatment in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir

Britney Spears is currently reconnecting with her family after accusing them of mistreatment in her memoir The Woman In Me.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Princess of Pop is “actively working” on bonding with her mother Lynn Spears as well as sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“She wants to try and put any negative feelings aside with some of her immediate family and do her best to take the steps she feels she needs to," they said.

Moreover, the insider claims that Britney is vouching for this change because she is trying to put the “past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future."

Read More: Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance

The source further shared that the Toxic crooner's efforts are also being reciprocated by her folks, “There is still a lot of healing that needs to be tended to. It is a day-by-day process."



As for Britney's dad Jamie Spears, who put her in the controversial 13 year-long conservatorship, remains out of the picture.

Previously, an insider stated that Jamie hurt Britney in "ways not imaginable."

“There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad. He hurt her in ways not imaginable and, regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive,” the tipster had told Daily Mail.