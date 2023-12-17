 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

One racy scene left Jennifer Aniston injured: Read details

Sometimes, shooting intimate scenes does leave marks. In one case, Jennifer Aniston revealed she had bruises on her legs after shooting a passionate, raunchy scene with Derailed fellow star Clive Owen.

The Emmy winner previously shared that she faced some "good bruises." She continued, "I got some good bruises on my legs. It wasn't pretty. But your adrenaline is running, so you don't even feel it!".

On the contrary, her costar painted a different picture. He told the Daily Mail it was "comfortable."

He added, "There's a lot going on in those scenes which makes it a lot easier to play then if its just two people having sex. There's all sorts of things going on between them and so it made filming those scenes as comfortable as it could be."

Praising Jen, the actor said, "She's lovely, incredibly level-headed considering the spotlight that is on her. It's an inspired casting, she's a really great actress whether she's playing a straight part or comedy."

Earlier, Jennifer sparked controversy when she revealed she did not consult an intimacy coordinator for the saucy The Morning Show scene with Jon Hamm.

Talking to Variety, the 54-year-old said, "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?' They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'

"We're seasoned – we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there," Jennifer added.

