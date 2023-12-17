 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry

King Charles is afraid of meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Makrle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

King Charles III is looking forward to meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas but is worried due to privacy concerns.

The monarch, who would not see a visit from the Sussexes this year, is afraid of giving things a chance.

An insider told Vanity Fair: "The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming.

"It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The insider added: "Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine' video
Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine'
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update