King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry

King Charles is afraid of meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Makrle

King Charles III is looking forward to meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas but is worried due to privacy concerns.



The monarch, who would not see a visit from the Sussexes this year, is afraid of giving things a chance.

An insider told Vanity Fair: "The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming.

"It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The insider added: "Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

