Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered

Prince Harry felt distant from Prince William after Kate Middleton

Prince Harry seemingly felt out of place as Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex, as per royal author Tina Brown, felt the distance with his brother.

Ms Brown said: "Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother’s obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears.

"The [Waleses] had become a tight unit, and William a full-on Windsor country bumpkin. On weekends when he wasn't chez Middleton, he was tramping the grounds of Anmer Hall, the red-brick Georgian mansion on the Sandringham Estate that the Queen gave the couple as a wedding present, wearing a flat cap and tweed jacket like his ‘turnip toff’ Norfolk farmer friends."

Meanwhile, Joe Little, the Managing Editor of Majesty Magazine, says: "William fitted into the Middleton family very quickly and they took to him as a future son-in-law. I think also a bit of stability and grounding and a bit of normality that William perhaps wasn't too familiar with when growing up because clearly his parents' marriage was facing difficulties when he was a child and he was very aware of that and eventually their marriage disintegrated. With the Middletons, he got stability and a bit of normality, so for that William will forever be grateful."