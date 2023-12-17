Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo

Kate Middleton praised for her pictures with Queen of Denmark

Kate Middleton is praised for her posing skills as she visits Denmark.



The Princess of Wales has been welcomed by Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary this week, where fans have spotted an inanimate way she leans in for a picture.

In one of the photos, Kate is spotted in a heel-toe motion as Queen Margrethe asks her to come closer.

Commenting upon the moment, one fan wrote: "This will never not be funny to me," one commentator wrote. "The Queen literally invited her to come closer. She didn't need to shuffle in."

Another added: "This is less discreet and less smooth than just taking that tiny step over." Yet, others were quick to defend her shuffle, with one saying: "It may be that many photos were being taken and she was trying to avoid a pic of her legs separate."

A third continued: "I feel like it's so she doesn't look weird scooting in one big leap in case they photograph every second."