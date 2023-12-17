Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of

Princess Diana felt violated and abused by husband King Charles

Princess Diana was upset with King Charles for making fun of her with the Royal Family.



The former Princess of Wales was hurt over not being told the Christmas presents tradition in the royal family, thereby embarrassing her for giving the Queen a wrong gift.

Unknowing that the presents are supposed to be funny, Diana bought a cashmere jumper for Her Majesty, ending up being made fun of right after her wedding.

Royals podcast, Royal expert Zoe Borrell explained: "When Diana first went she didn't know that there was this joke present tradition. So she had got Princess Anne this gorgeous cashmere jumper. It was all very sensible and expensive. And she handed it over and she hadn't been made aware that it was just novelty presents. Poor thing! They don't communicate very well."

She added: "Charles should have told her that before they went!" Fellow Royal writer Angela Mollard responded: "I don't think they were talking much! They got married in August and I don't think they were talking by December. So he didn't give her that information and she was very annoyed about it."