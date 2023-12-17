 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of

Princess Diana felt violated and abused by husband King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Princess Diana was upset with King Charles for making fun of her with the Royal Family.

The former Princess of Wales was hurt over not being told the Christmas presents tradition in the royal family, thereby embarrassing her for giving the Queen a wrong gift.

Unknowing that the presents are supposed to be funny, Diana bought a cashmere jumper for Her Majesty, ending up being made fun of right after her wedding.

Royals podcast, Royal expert Zoe Borrell explained: "When Diana first went she didn't know that there was this joke present tradition. So she had got Princess Anne this gorgeous cashmere jumper. It was all very sensible and expensive. And she handed it over and she hadn't been made aware that it was just novelty presents. Poor thing! They don't communicate very well."

She added: "Charles should have told her that before they went!" Fellow Royal writer Angela Mollard responded: "I don't think they were talking much! They got married in August and I don't think they were talking by December. So he didn't give her that information and she was very annoyed about it."

Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine' video
Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine'
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update