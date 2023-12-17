Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William and Harry reconcile just as much as everyone else

Kate Middleton's true feeling revealed as she contacts Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be ‘glad’ after she extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



The insider told In Touch Weekly, King Charles requested his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton to contact the California-based royals and ‘clear the air'.

The future queen reached out to Meghan to clear the air, and extended an olive branch.

The insider told the publication Kate Middleton may have been ‘forced’ to do it. “But in the end, she’s glad she did it.”

The royal source added, “This pettiness has gone on far too long, and if it leads to William and Harry reuniting as brothers, Kate won’t have any regrets. Nor should Meghan have any.

“Hopefully she wants to see William and Harry reconcile just as much as everyone else.”