 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family

King Charles seems 'absolutely sick and tired' of the emotional blackmail by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used ‘nuclear button’ over royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used ‘nuclear button’ over royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have nothing left to use against the royal family as the royal couple have pressed the ‘nuclear button.’

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has claimed that the California-based royals have used the "nuclear button" in their possession over the Royal Family, which was the naming of the "royal racists" but now they have nothing left.

Also Read: King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Charlotte Griffiths said King Charles is "done" with being "blackmailed" with emotions over the royal race row.

The monarch is taking a new approach after Prince Harry pressed the "nuclear button", she further said.

The Daily Express UK quoted the royal expert telling on the podcast, "He just sounds exhausted. He seems to me like a man who's absolutely sick and tired of it (the emotional blackmail) and he's done with it."

Read More: Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case

The new claims came days after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame named the alleged royals in race row.

Scobie is allegedly a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman' video
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman video
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt