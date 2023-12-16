King Charles seems 'absolutely sick and tired' of the emotional blackmail by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used ‘nuclear button’ over royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have nothing left to use against the royal family as the royal couple have pressed the ‘nuclear button.’



Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has claimed that the California-based royals have used the "nuclear button" in their possession over the Royal Family, which was the naming of the "royal racists" but now they have nothing left.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Charlotte Griffiths said King Charles is "done" with being "blackmailed" with emotions over the royal race row.

The monarch is taking a new approach after Prince Harry pressed the "nuclear button", she further said.

The Daily Express UK quoted the royal expert telling on the podcast, "He just sounds exhausted. He seems to me like a man who's absolutely sick and tired of it (the emotional blackmail) and he's done with it."

The new claims came days after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame named the alleged royals in race row.

Scobie is allegedly a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.