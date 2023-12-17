Kate Middleton has reportedly extended olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well

Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence on social media after Harry’s phone hacking verdict

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their first social media post after UK judge ruled Prince Harry is a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN publisher.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, the royal couple shared their short film from ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service with Early Childhood.

The Princess of Wales tweeted “At Newport Cathedral earlier this month, the local community hosted their own ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service with @earlychildhood.

She also shared the YouTube link and urged the royal fans to “Watch our short film from the Service”.

“It was an evening that celebrated the diversity of the city and the people helping the next generation to flourish, building the foundations for a happier, healthier society #ShapingUs.”

This is Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first social media post after the court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.