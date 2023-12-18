 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids

Arnold said that he wanted to make everyone feel welcomed in the USA as they made him feel when he first arrived in the States

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 18, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilding turned Hollywood star has won hearts as he was recently spotted helping to give out thousands of holiday gifts to kids in need at the youth centre in Los Angeles.

The former California governor spread out his angel wings as he helped hand out the gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Center as part of the 42nd annual Miracle of the First Street event in the Boyle Heights neighbourhood.

According to Daily Mail, this is not the first time that the seven-time Mr Olympia winner has helped hand gifts to the kids, as he has made it a priority for himself to donate time and gifts to the kids in need at the youth centre during the Christmas and Hanukkah seasons.

Taking to TikTok, the 76-year-old revealed his inspiration to help the kids. He said, "When I came to this country, my friends from Gold's Gym had a huge Christmas for me and invited me to their house. It was fantastic."

He added that he also received Christmas gifts from his friends at that time adding that this inspired him to give back during the holidays.

Arnold said that he wanted to make everyone feel welcomed in the USA as they made him feel when he first arrived in the States. 

Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations video
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry video
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes