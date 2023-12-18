Arnold said that he wanted to make everyone feel welcomed in the USA as they made him feel when he first arrived in the States

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilding turned Hollywood star has won hearts as he was recently spotted helping to give out thousands of holiday gifts to kids in need at the youth centre in Los Angeles.

The former California governor spread out his angel wings as he helped hand out the gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Center as part of the 42nd annual Miracle of the First Street event in the Boyle Heights neighbourhood.

According to Daily Mail, this is not the first time that the seven-time Mr Olympia winner has helped hand gifts to the kids, as he has made it a priority for himself to donate time and gifts to the kids in need at the youth centre during the Christmas and Hanukkah seasons.

Taking to TikTok, the 76-year-old revealed his inspiration to help the kids. He said, "When I came to this country, my friends from Gold's Gym had a huge Christmas for me and invited me to their house. It was fantastic."

He added that he also received Christmas gifts from his friends at that time adding that this inspired him to give back during the holidays.

