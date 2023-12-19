Madonna playfully roasted Andy Cohen and declared him to be a 'Troublemaking Queen'

Madonna, Andy Cohen's hilarious exchange at Brooklyn Concert wows fans

Madonna, an acclaimed pop sensation often referred to as Queen of Pop, recently dragged actor Andy Cohen declaring him to be a trouble-making queen during her Celebration tour concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, Andy posted a video featuring the whole incident. The video showed the songstress pointing out the actor from the audience and labelled him a troublemaking queen while hilariously reprehending him for saying bad things about her.

The Watch What Happens Live host responded to the incident in the caption of his post as he wrote, "I am a life-long fan of Madonna, so it's a thrill and honour to have received a title from the Queen of Troublemaking, BOW!"

He continued, "Also - go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night! Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen."



The TV presenter's fans also reacted to the incident in the comment section of his post with one writing, "You know you've made it when you get roasted by Madonna, dreams do come true."

Another fan wrote, "That was so iconic !! Playfully being roasted by Madonna mid-show!!! I died!"