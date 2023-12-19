Madonna recalled her 48 hour-long induced coma and kidney, lung failure

Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare

Madonna recently opened up about her scary medical emergency.

On Saturday night, the 65 year-old singer shared her health scare during the Celebration tour in Brooklyn, New York, and how she received intensive care after lung and kidney failure.

She also revealed the 48 hour-long induced coma during her battle with a dangerous bacterial infection.

Madonna started off by saying: “There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital.”

Thanking her friend Shavawn, she added, “I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU. I was in an induced coma for 48 hours. She saved my life. Thank you Shavawn."

The Material Girl hitmaker, a follower of Kabbalah (school of thought in Jewish mysticism), went on to thank her spiritual teacher for staying by her side.

“The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, "Squeeze my hand,’” she recalled.

Madonna went on to thank her seven children, Lourdes (aged 27), Rocco (aged 23), David (aged 18), Mercy James (aged 17) and twins Estere & Stelle (aged 11), for being by her side in the hospital.

"When I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me - by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she said.