Queen Camilla can end years long feud between King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen Camilla holds the power to bring Prince Harry back in family fold

Queen Camilla is reported to hold the power that can end the feud between her husband King Charles and step-son Prince Harry.

Amid claims that Camilla is the brain behind the monarchy as she "holds the cards" in relationship with King Charles, it is suggested that only Queen Consort can bring Harry back in the Royal family.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, a royal expert, Tom Sykes, has revealed that Charles wants his younger son to apologise to him.

However, it has also been claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex is also looking forward for an apology from the Royal family for the treatment he and his wife received by the royals.

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?

A friend of Charles said, “It has been reported that Charles [also] wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?”

They suggested that if Camilla wants, she can heal the rift between Charles and Harry as it is“essentially a family matter” and her role is “pivotal”

“The division between state and family is sacrosanct, so Camilla will be pivotal in all this,” the tipster said. “[Camilla] is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to.”

“She is a pragmatist,” the pal added, “and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed.”