Queen Camilla's struggle with shaky hands and health strain revealed during global tours

Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?

Queen Camilla seemed to have difficulty carrying out royal duties with her husband, King Charles, especially after their state visit to Kenya.

Analyzing the Queen Consort’s body language, a health expert pointed out that such "strenuous global tours" could prove lethal for Camilla.

During their visit to the Situation Room, Camilla appeared to have "shaking hands" while meeting the staff, volunteers, and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Speaking with GB News, health expert Sarah Campus pointed out Camilla’s hands shaking, noting that it was a sign she was "under strain."

She said, “The impact of Queen Camilla performing such strenuous global tours at her age can put a strain on her physical and mental health.”

“The duties that the Queen needs to carry out so far from home will certainly increase her levels of stress. This could result in physical, social, and psychological problems,” she continued.

“Furthermore, this could, in fact, contribute to her hands shaking,” the expert shared before explaining all the health-related risks she might face if Charles does not take action.

“Not just the duties she carries out while in Kenya, but the traveling itself could increase her cortisol levels. The change in temperatures and altitude on her body may not be ideal for someone of her age,” the expert said.