Prince Harry not 'quite fun' after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has become changed after Meghan Markle came into his life

Prince Harry has become less interesting after marrying Meghan Markle, says pal.



The Duke of Sussex has seemingly lost his charm as per former rugby international James Haskell while speaking at podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby at the Bath forum in Somerset.

Haskell said: “Who should be there, wandering around having a good time, but Prince Harry. He hadn't met her [Meghan] yet, so he was still quite fun.”



He said: “I don't know how to say this but Tinds is a proper brown-nose around the royals.

“He's taken brown-nosing to a new level. They called him 'Solesy' at the palace because the only thing you see hanging out of their backsides are the soles of his fee

“And he's also known as a bit of a cuckoo because since he joined up, he's had Harry out and he's had [Prince] Andrew out [of the family] as well. He's one big plane crash away from being King.”



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

