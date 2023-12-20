The R-rated film - based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia - is produced by Channing Tatum

Adam Sandler takes a cosmic turn in Netflix's 'Spaceman'

Adam Sandler has recently stunned his fans by taking on a serious role as a Czech astronaut in a new Netflix project.

The streaming giant released the trailer for their movie Spaceman, which saw the actor playing the role of an astronaut named Jakub Prochazka, who discovers a talking giant alien spider called Hanus that may or may not be imaginary.

According to Daily Mail, the trailer of the upcoming science fiction movie featured the giant spider telling the astronaut, "Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found...you."

Over time within the movie, Hanus becomes an unlikely companion of Jakub and they both form an intense and emotional bond over philosophical conversations.



The acclaimed comedian's movie was wrapped up in July 2021, after spending a budget of $40 million but the SAG-AFTRA strike led to a delay in its premiere, which was previously scheduled for March 1 on the streaming platform.

The R-rated film - based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia - is produced by Channing Tatum and also stars Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar, Sinead Phelps, John Flanders, and Petr Papánek as the younger Jakub.