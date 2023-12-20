 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's holiday plans revealed

It has not been confirmed if Taylor will stay in Kansas City between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been the talk of the town since the pair sparked their romance rumours almost three months ago. The pop sensation was also recently slammed for causing CO2 emissions with her flights to meet her new beau.

It has been reported that the songstress and the NFL star will be spending holidays together this year.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed to the publication that Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 34-year-old Midnight hitmaker will stay in Kansas City on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. 

It has also been reported that the sports star is scheduled to work on both days, "She'll for sure be at the games."

However, It has not been confirmed if Taylor will stay in Kansas City between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve or if she'll fly to be with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

The publication was unable to confirm whether the Swift matriarch and patriarch will be with their Grammy-winning daughter on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

However, Scott, 71, was spotted already tagging along to be by Taylor’s side as she supported Kelce during his game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

