Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Mason Hughes

Ozzy Osbourne hits the gym daily, embracing health amid Parkinson's battle

Mason Hughes

Ozzy Osbourne hits the gym daily, embracing health amid Parkinson's battle

Ozzy Osbourne has recently updated his fans that he is keeping his health a top priority. The rock icon revealed that he is hitting the gym every day adding that it makes him feel tired.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 74-year-old singer revealed that he started tai chi to help with symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

One of his kids Kelly proudly stated, "Dad's been really working out in the gym," While 37-year-old Jack quipped, "Are you on the gains train to Swole-ville." He also asked his father how much the latter's been working out.

The Crazy Train singer replied, "I have been working out every day. I am trying to get on my feet."

Previously, in October's episode of the family's podcast, he revealed starting Tai Chin, Ozzy reacted by saying, "Oh my God, this is the best news I have heard in so long."

She also said that Tai Chi is the no.1 exercise to help with mobility and Parkinson's.

Ozzy further explained, "It's the balance that helps him," adding that he wanted to get back on his feet and therefore, trying all the options he could.

