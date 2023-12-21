Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka called it quits on their relationship after seven years

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka called it quits on their longtime relationship because of severe differences.

The confirmation of their split comes after the 54 year-old singer kicked off her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour in November and the choreographer was nowhere to be seen.

Page Six has now quoted an exclusive source claiming that the two broke up because Bryan wanted a family.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” they stated.

Mariah, who already shares 12 year-old twin boys Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, had a 14-year age gap with Bryan, who does not have children of his own.



Another insider shared: “He wants to start having his own life.”

The estranged couple made their last appearance in March when the dancer took to his Instagram account and wished the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker 'happy birthday', which also happens to be their anniversary.

The two first met in 2006 when Bryan collaborated with Mariah for her on-the-road Adventures of Mimi tour.



After working together for 10 years, Mariah became romantically involved with the choreographer in 2016.