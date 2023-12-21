Tom Cruise 'extremely confidant' Elsina Khayrova romance will last

 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise is 'very happy' in his blossoming relationship with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise appears highly optimistic about his budding new relationship with Elsina Khayrova, according to sources close to the actor. The pair first sparked romance rumors last week spending time together in London and have reportedly been dating "for a while now."

An insider told Us Weekly that the the Jack Reacher star, 61, and Russian socialite, 36, are "very happy" and Cruise feels "extremely confident" their bond will endure long term.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” added the insider. “Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types. What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

His adult children Isabella and Connor reportedly think Khayrova "is great" and are pleased to see their “that their dad has love in his life again,” after marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.

On a recent date, Cruise spared no expense renting out Novikov restaurant's entire floor for an intimate meal. An eyewitness noted the Mission: Impossible actor appeared "very loved up" hanging on Khayrova's every word as she was "dressed to nines."

Cruise dropped over $600 on seafood and sushi, generously tipping staff $100 before discreetly departing with his date.

Khayrova filed for divorce this year from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she shares two children, finalizing their 2020 separation. 

