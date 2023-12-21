Royal Family 'couldn't deal' with 'independent' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's exit from Royal Family in 2020 was a 'loss' for the institution

Meghan Markle's entry into and abrupt exit from the British royal family has been called a major "loss" for the monarchy. Royal analyst Jane Marguerite Tippett believes the institution struggled to understand Markle's independent experience.

Having lived her first 35 years directing her own life and career, Markle faced a difficult adjustment. Tippett says the royals "probably didn't come to grips with that in the most pragmatic way."

While Markle and Prince Harry worked on impactful projects, Tippett notes the most successful royals gradually adapt the institution rather than demand immediate change. Their "Megxit" departure in 2020 made them rebel stars, though public opinion later divided.

"The institution didn't understand how to deal with a woman, not so much who was divorced, but who had a very independent life, who had had an education, who had lived the first 35 years of her life as someone who called her own shots, called her own story, and they probably didn't come to grips with that in perhaps the most pragmatic way," she added.

Tippett continued: "It's a loss for the monarchy to not have them because they worked on interesting charities and interesting projects. What's unfortunate though is that they couldn't balance these projects with how to work the system ... The most successful royals have been the ones who have been able to gradually adjust rather than demand immediate change."

Royal expert Jan Moir wrote the Duchess will unlikely return to the "grey, cake-filled, miserable U.K." Relations between the royal family and Sussexes reached a "burnt-out bombsite."

"Relations are at rock bottom; clemency is in the deep freeze. The outstretched hand has been withdrawn, and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over," she added.

PR analyst Esther Krakue observed Harry and Markle's multimillion deals and headline-making interviews didn't last. Once promising to "bring down the royal family," their star power "shattered under their own feet" without comprehending traits allowing the monarchy to endure.