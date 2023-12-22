Chris Hemsworth shares why his sons call him by name instead of dad

Chris Hemsworth approves son's 'controversial' behaviour

Chris Hemsworth has three kids. But his children called him by his name instead of Dad -- or at least one of them. Surprisingly, the Marvel star is chill about it.



The strange behavior came to the internet notice when the Thor star shared several photos of a family fishing trip.

"My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after three attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty. Fed the village for three days," the 40-year-old captioned.

The matter came to a head when, in one clip, the blonde actor's kids cheered him when he caught a giant fish. "Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it," they said.

Sensing his son's untraditional behaviour, Chris clarified in the caption, "Ps if your [sic] wondering why my son calls me Chris it's because I'm his BFF and true mates don't call each other dad."



In the meantime, Chris was always a family man. In a chat with British GQ, he swooned over his wife, Elsa Pataky, saying, "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible," noting, "I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it."