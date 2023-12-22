Chris Hemsworth approves son's 'controversial' behaviour

Friday, December 22, 2023
Chris Hemsworth has three kids. But his children called him by his name instead of Dad -- or at least one of them. Surprisingly, the Marvel star is chill about it.
The strange behavior came to the internet notice when the Thor star shared several photos of a family fishing trip.
"My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after three attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty. Fed the village for three days," the 40-year-old captioned.
The matter came to a head when, in one clip, the blonde actor's kids cheered him when he caught a giant fish. "Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it," they said.
Sensing his son's untraditional behaviour, Chris clarified in the caption, "Ps if your [sic] wondering why my son calls me Chris it's because I'm his BFF and true mates don't call each other dad."
In the meantime, Chris was always a family man. In a chat with British GQ, he swooned over his wife, Elsa Pataky, saying, "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible," noting, "I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it."