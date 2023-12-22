Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are as popular as ever

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are entertaining a range of offers from Hollywood months after their dry spell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are popular in demand and are targeted to be hired by big brands.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” an insider says.

A second source said: “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they said. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”

a “never say never” approach to the idea of returning to acting.

Meanwhile a source tells US Weekly that Harry and Meghan are going strong as a couple.

They said: “Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” the first source said.

And the second added: “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions”, although she’s apparently more keen on directing and working behind the camera.