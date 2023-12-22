 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours

The rapper also hailed the billionaire singer for consistently putting out great music during the latter's record-breaking Eras Tour

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours

Nicki Minaj, the acclaimed singer has said it loud and clear that there exists no bad blood between her and the pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nicki praised the Midnight hitmaker as the 41-year-old rapper said that she would collaborate with the 31-year-old songstress in a heartbeat.

The rapper also hailed the billionaire singer for consistently putting out great music during the latter's record-breaking Eras Tour.

She also cleared the air regarding her 2015 Twitter feud with Taylor stating that it has long faded away.

This comes after the rapper turned down the request of controversial rapper Kanye West last to use verses of their 2018 (unreleased) song New Body on his upcoming album Vultures.

Nicki initially praised Taylor in response to confusion among Swifties who thought she was criticizing the Cruel Summer singer. 

This happened when Nicki slammed the Billboard charts for penalizing her by deducting part of her album sales for Pink Friday 2, as they were included in a fan contest.

Nicki successfully entered the top 5, but Pink Friday 2 has currently plummeted to the second position, trailing behind 1989 (Taylor's Version). Notably, her album's performance resulted in displacing one of Taylor's LPs from the top five.

Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer video
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?