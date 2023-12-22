The rapper also hailed the billionaire singer for consistently putting out great music during the latter's record-breaking Eras Tour

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours

Nicki Minaj, the acclaimed singer has said it loud and clear that there exists no bad blood between her and the pop sensation Taylor Swift.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nicki praised the Midnight hitmaker as the 41-year-old rapper said that she would collaborate with the 31-year-old songstress in a heartbeat.

The rapper also hailed the billionaire singer for consistently putting out great music during the latter's record-breaking Eras Tour.

She also cleared the air regarding her 2015 Twitter feud with Taylor stating that it has long faded away.

This comes after the rapper turned down the request of controversial rapper Kanye West last to use verses of their 2018 (unreleased) song New Body on his upcoming album Vultures.

Nicki initially praised Taylor in response to confusion among Swifties who thought she was criticizing the Cruel Summer singer.

This happened when Nicki slammed the Billboard charts for penalizing her by deducting part of her album sales for Pink Friday 2, as they were included in a fan contest.

Nicki successfully entered the top 5, but Pink Friday 2 has currently plummeted to the second position, trailing behind 1989 (Taylor's Version). Notably, her album's performance resulted in displacing one of Taylor's LPs from the top five.