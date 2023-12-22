 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon kicked off their birthday week together in Paris last week

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

Brad Pitt relaxed at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider

As Brad Pitt turned 60 last week, he’s more “relaxed than before”; thanks to Ines de Ramon.

A source told PEOPLE that the credit goes to the actor's girlfriend for keeping him content and said: “He's certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years. They seem very comfortable when they're together."

The insider also shared how the Fight Club actor feels about hitting 60, “Look, he's Brad Pitt. He's handsome, intelligent, famous and free. In his place, I'd be happy at any age."

The two kicked off their celebratory week in Paris as Ines also turned 34 just a day after Brad's birthday i.e. December 19.

Sources told the outlet that they enjoyed their weekend at a fancy hotel in Paris and claimed that it was a surprise for the actor.

"He went in not knowing what to expect," the insider claimed, adding that the lovebirds looked "extremely excited and giddy together."

Brad and Ines made their first public appearance as a couple in November 2022 as they enjoyed a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

At the time, the tipsters claimed to the outlet that the two had been dating for "a few months."

King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance video
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engaged
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engaged
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer video
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours video
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'