Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon kicked off their birthday week together in Paris last week

Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider

As Brad Pitt turned 60 last week, he’s more “relaxed than before”; thanks to Ines de Ramon.

A source told PEOPLE that the credit goes to the actor's girlfriend for keeping him content and said: “He's certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years. They seem very comfortable when they're together."

The insider also shared how the Fight Club actor feels about hitting 60, “Look, he's Brad Pitt. He's handsome, intelligent, famous and free. In his place, I'd be happy at any age."

The two kicked off their celebratory week in Paris as Ines also turned 34 just a day after Brad's birthday i.e. December 19.

Sources told the outlet that they enjoyed their weekend at a fancy hotel in Paris and claimed that it was a surprise for the actor.

"He went in not knowing what to expect," the insider claimed, adding that the lovebirds looked "extremely excited and giddy together."

Brad and Ines made their first public appearance as a couple in November 2022 as they enjoyed a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

At the time, the tipsters claimed to the outlet that the two had been dating for "a few months."