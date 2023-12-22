 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events

King Charles' Christmas speech is expected to be positive as compared to last years' sombre speech

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

King Charles' Christmas speech this year is tipped to highlight the roles of Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, according to a royal expert. 

Last year's message was sombre as it was Charles' first without his late mother Queen Elizabeth. This year's speech is said to be more positive in tone. 

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk the King will stress the important roles played by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. Charles is expected to focus on his "role as a symbol of continuity and national unity".

"He is certain to stress the important role played by the Waleses and their children are likely to appear,” Fitzwilliams said.

"It will be a positive message at this time of the year, though he may well express concern at the cost of living crisis," he added.

Fitzwilliams also said Charles may express concern over the cost of living crisis but should mention external affairs like the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

"A mention of the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine would surely be appropriate too," he said. 

