Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly gave a final warning to Prince William as he delayed wedding to then girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

With a brief breakup during their dating time of eleven years, William realised he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Kate after which Her Majesty warned the future Prince of Wales.

Royal author Camilla Tominey explained: "Now that they were back together, the Queen wanted William to do the right thing. She would rather they broke up for good now than get married only to have it end in divorce in five years’ time."

Earlier, commented Ashley Pearson, touched upon the efforts it took Kate to gain confidence in front of the public.

She shared that Kate was not a "naturally gifted speaker" back then.

She continued: "So with all the attention on her, and she is quite shy - it just complicates things and makes it very difficult.

“The first time we really got to hear her voice was in the interview when William and Kate announced their engagement, when she wore that much famous and much copied Issa dress,” added the expert.

"William a couple of times kind of answered the questions for her that she was asked, or corrected her, and was obviously very protective of her.

"She was not comfortable - very clearly - speaking on camera,” she concluded.

