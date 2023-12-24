The pair were first romantically linked in October after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in the Big Apple

Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance

Maestro star Bradley Cooper has once again made headlines as his 1993 high school opinion piece on the dynamics of best friends hooking up has resurfaced. This comes amid the actor's ongoing romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, whose latest project Maestro recently hit Netflix, penned the article during his senior year at Germantown Academy.

According to Daily Mail, Bradley's opinion piece was published in the teen section of the Philadelphia Daily News, Cooper pondered the question, "Can best friends of the opposite sex hook up without destroying their friendship?"

According to him, the answer was a tentative "yes." In the piece, he shared his experience with best friend Deborah Landes, emphasizing their ability to maintain the friendship despite crossing into romantic territory.

Cooper admitted to an underlying attraction but refrained from pursuing anything beyond friendship due to Deborah dating someone else.

However, when circumstances changed, they explored their feelings and found the transition surprisingly relaxed.

The actor expressed that their relationship had evolved, but he anticipated a return to "best friendship" after graduation.

Bradley's resurfaced opinion piece also comes amid his budding romance with model, Gigi Hadid.

The pair were first romantically linked in October after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in the Big Apple.