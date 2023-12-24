2023 proved to be the most successful year for Taylor Swift, and she is feeling at the top of the world

Taylor Swift dominates 2023: 'She feels over the moon'

In 2023, Taylor Swift has made/broke scores of record. On her major feats, the Pennsylvania singer feels was over the moon.



An insider gives a peek at her happiness, telling OK! Magazine, "Taylor feels like she's on top of the world with her tour, her new romance and her besties," adding, "She's never been happier."

Earlier, the Grammy winner had a blast on her 34th birthday when close friends Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid joined the celebrations.

"She loves having a squad again," the tipster tattled. "A girl needs her friends."

Notably, Taylor's beau, Travis Kelce, was absent from the birthday bash due to his professional commitments.

Nonetheless, the NFL's tight end reportedly sent a massive flower bouquet to her girlfriend on the morning of her special day. "He's so thoughtful," the bird chirped. "Taylor likes that."

In the meantime, The Kansas City Chief's quarterback called out the trolls for slamming Taylor on her recent appearance in his game.

"They showed Taylor at the game," he told the New Heights podcast. "You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors."

Travis continued, "Just shows you how amazing that girl is," he added. "They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was --------- screaming their tail off for her," adding, "trying to keep it cool" and not "show [his] cards."

He noted, "It was fun, man. … Taylor's on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she's played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that."