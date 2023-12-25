 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition

Kendall Jenner showcased her chic aesthetic with a blue and white print paired with a green bow

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition

Kim Kardashian recently stunned her fans as she shared a glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner family's unique holiday tradition of gift wrapping.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star, known for her glamorous style, posted a collection of pictures and videos showcasing the creative and personalized wrapping styles chosen by each family member, turning the mundane task into a fun and meaningful activity.

Kim opted for a classic touch, wrapping her gifts in all-white SKIMS cotton jersey t-shirt fabric, expressing excitement about reusing it for future projects. 

Meanwhile, Kylie embraced the holiday spirit with a festive Santa print, adding a playful and cheerful vibe to her presents.

The couple Kravis, consisting of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, chose a simple yet cool approach with green wrapping, reflecting their laid-back style. Kris Jenner went for a bold statement, using shiny metallic red wrapping to add a touch of glamour to the gifts.

Kendall Jenner showcased her chic aesthetic with a blue and white print paired with a green bow, highlighting her fashion-forward sense even in the details of gift wrapping. 

Rob Kardashian brought a whimsical touch to the tradition, wrapping everything in a festive snowman print, complemented by a white bin adorned with softball shapes.

Khloe Kardashian, known for her sophisticated taste, opted for a gorgeous monochromatic green theme, complete with a matching green ribbon. 

